Real Madrid to explore the market for a goalkeeper to replace Courtois, De Gea main candidate -sources

Real Madrid will explore the transfer market to find a replacement for Thibaut Courtois after the Belgian goalkeeper suffered an ACL injury during Thursday’s training, according to club sources. The main option to play in Courtois’ absence is David De Gea, who is still a free agent. Chelsea’s Kepa, Sevilla’s Bono and Valencia’s Mamardashvili would also be considered, per those same sources.

The writing seems to be on the wall and Real Madrid do not trust backup goalkeeper Andryi Lunin to get the job done. In fact, the Ukrainian goalkeeper appeared to be on his way out of the club this summer, as Madrid were not going to give him an extension with his current deal set to expire in 2024.

De Gea is on his decline, but he’s a free agent who could accept a shorter deal. That’s what Real Madrid need, given that Courtois will be an undisputed starter as soon as he recovers from his ACL injury. It all makes sense, so De Gea seems the most likely option for Los Blancos.