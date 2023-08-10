 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Guler set to have surgery to repair his meniscus -report

According to The Athletic.

By Lucas Navarrete
Real Madrid Pre-Season Training Session Photo by Antonio Villalba/Real Madrid via Getty Images

Real Madrid attacker Arda Guler is set to have surgery to repair his damaged meniscus, according to The Athletic. Guler had been trying to recover while avoiding surgery but it seems that Real Madrid’s doctors have determined that he had not made enough progress and that surgery is the best option for him right now.

This is obviously bad news for Guler, who was hoping to recover around next month. He will now need more time, although Real Madrid have not established an estimated window for his recovery after surgery.

The one and only priority for Real Madrid is be as patient as they need to be with Guler’s recovery. He’s still 18 years old and it’d make no sense to rush him back when he still needs to develop and improve as a player. Expect the club and Guler himself to be very cautious with Guler.

