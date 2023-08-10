Bono is Real Madrid’s favorite to replace Courtois if Sevilla accept a €20 million offer -report

Sevilla goalkeeper Bono has emerged as the favorite to replace Thibaut Courtois in Real Madrid’s starting lineup assuming the Andalusian club accept an offer in the €20 million range, which remains to be seen. Real Madrid would also be keen on a loan deal, according to reports from MARCA and AS.

David De Gea was the club’s favorite to replace Courtois because they didn’t believe Bono would be available for that price. Furthermore, coach Carlo Ancelotti and the rest of the coaching staff told the board that Bono would be a better goalkeeper for Los Blancos than De Gea if he were to be attainable.

Real Madrid are in a vulnerable position after Thibaut Courtois’ ACL injury, but Los Blancos are determined to signing someone for that spot as they believe backup goalkeeper Andryi Lunin can’t get the job as a starter during the 2023-2024 season.