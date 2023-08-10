Managing Madrid Podcast: The Emergency Courtois Mailbag

On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Lucas Navarrete discuss:

Our initial reaction to Thibaut Courtois’s ACL injury

Is the season doomed now?

Does the club trust Andriy Lunin?

David de Gea — would he accept a short term deal?

Kepa - a loan?

Yassine Bono

The case for Livakovic

Giorgi Mamardashvili

Keylor Navas

Arda Guler’s surgery

Does the Kylian Mbappe news today actually change anything?

Can Florentino Perez get Achraf Hakimi and Mbappe together?

Can Vinicius Jr hit 40 goals per year?

Harry Kane’s situation

And more.

Thanks for being a Patron. We hope you enjoy the show!

Managing Madrid is a hub for all Madridistas with updated news, op-eds, tactical analyses, artwork, and of course, podcasts. It also serves as a means for Real Madrid fans to connect and discuss the team. We would like your support so that we can continue to produce podcasts for you.

The site is run by a small team that works tirelessly around the clock to make it into what it is today. Your contributions will allow us to continue to have a real and full-time presence in keeping this website, and it’s podcasts, going.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Lucas Navarrete (@LucasNavarrete)