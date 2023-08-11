13 - The Catch 23 : 11 August 2023

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

#1 - The Wall

Animo Tibhaut!

The only thing that could be worse than losing Courtois would be losing Vinicius. It is going to be an interesting uphill climb for Real Madrid this season. We know the Blancos are always spoiling for a fight but the steepness of the slope has kept gradually increasing since the start of last season. It’s getting harder to climb.

The Noise

Scouting departments

Real Madrid are NOT considering De Gea because they believe he is NOT at the level required. @ellarguero pic.twitter.com/P2UePXZTg3 — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) August 10, 2023

Someone clearly forgot to consult our scouts on MM

The penny pinchers

At the start of the summer, Sevilla asked for €15M and now they’re looking at exceeding €20M for Bono. @ellarguero pic.twitter.com/sADZ9iXJte — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) August 10, 2023

The market responds to incentives.. Or something like that. Hopefully there’s a free agent GK who wants to play for free.

The backroom noise

Real Madrid have no confidence in Lunin. @jfelixdiaz pic.twitter.com/27VUuwbPcl — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) August 10, 2023

Well.. Trying to sign De Gea was a cry for help. So we know they don’t believe Lunin is good enough. Not now, but in general. Talent is what it is. He’s not 18. He’s been around for years now and they should trust him to fill-in for Courtois because that’s literally what he’s there for.

Slow(Turtle) News

PSG is behaving in a toxic way with Mbappé. Qatar is willing to ban him from playing if he does not renew or agrees to be sold. Real Madrid have to take a step and unlock the situation.



— @LaurensJulien pic.twitter.com/cUz5hXW7Gx — Madrid Universal (@MadridUniversal) August 11, 2023

Starting XI Updates

I sure hope Lunin does not go out of his way to show why nobody believes in him. The club might be forced to look for a Courtois replacement or something even more drastic.. A Lunin replacement.

Oh.. Fede is still not in the provisional XI for opening day.

