#13 - The Catch 23 : 11 August 2023

Friday Edition of the Daily Merengue

By Kung_Fu_Zizou
Alcoyano V Real Madrid - Copa Del Rey

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

#1 - The Wall

Animo Tibhaut!

Juventus v Real Madrid - Pre-Season Friendly

The only thing that could be worse than losing Courtois would be losing Vinicius. It is going to be an interesting uphill climb for Real Madrid this season. We know the Blancos are always spoiling for a fight but the steepness of the slope has kept gradually increasing since the start of last season. It’s getting harder to climb.

The Noise

Scouting departments

Someone clearly forgot to consult our scouts on MM

The penny pinchers

The market responds to incentives.. Or something like that. Hopefully there’s a free agent GK who wants to play for free.

The backroom noise

Well.. Trying to sign De Gea was a cry for help. So we know they don’t believe Lunin is good enough. Not now, but in general. Talent is what it is. He’s not 18. He’s been around for years now and they should trust him to fill-in for Courtois because that’s literally what he’s there for.

Slow(Turtle) News

Starting XI Updates

I sure hope Lunin does not go out of his way to show why nobody believes in him. The club might be forced to look for a Courtois replacement or something even more drastic.. A Lunin replacement.

Oh.. Fede is still not in the provisional XI for opening day.

The Daily Poll

Poll 1

Poll

Replacing Courtois

view results
  • 28%
    Top Priority. No expense should be spared
    (31 votes)
  • 60%
    Priority. There are top class bargains on the market
    (67 votes)
  • 10%
    Doesn’t move the needle.
    (12 votes)
110 votes total Vote Now

Poll 2

Poll

Are your expectations different after Courtois injury?

view results
  • 16%
    Nope. It was always a throw-away season
    (18 votes)
  • 63%
    Yes. Courtois could help us win something
    (69 votes)
  • 20%
    Nothing changes. Mbappe will come and we will win
    (22 votes)
109 votes total Vote Now

