Real Madrid announce squad for La Liga match against Athletic Bilbao

Real Madrid have published their squad list for Saturday’s season opener against Athletic Bilbao at San Mames.

REAL MADRID’S SQUAD LIST:

Goalkeepers: Lunin, Cañizares and Fran.

Defenders: Carvajal, Militão, Alaba, Nacho, Odriozola, Lucas V., Fran García and Rüdiger.

Midfielders: Bellingham, Kroos, Modrić, Camavinga, Valverde and Tchouameni.

Attackers: Vini Jr., Rodrygo, Joselu and Brahim.

Dani Ceballos, Arda Guler, Ferland Mendy and Thibaut Courtois are the team’s injured players at the moment.

The biggest question about that squad list is obvious: Is that offensive line enough to compete for trophies this season if Real Madrid can’t complete the signing of Kylian Mbappe this summer?

The first test of the season will not be an easy one for Madrid, so it will be interesting to see if the team can find some production from their attackers.

Get ready, the 2023-2024 La Liga season is here.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 08/12/2023

Time: 21:30 CET, 03:30pm EST.

Venue: San Mames, Bilbao, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ABC

Available Streaming: ESPN+

