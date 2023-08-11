Managing Madrid Podcast: Athletic Club vs Real Madrid Preview, La Liga 2023 - 2024

AUDIO:

On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Jose Perez discuss:

The lack of transfer movement in Spain compared to England

Athletic Club’s injuries

Their CB pairing

Athletic’s starting XI

Athletic’s strengths and weaknesses

Real Madrid’s starting XI and formation

If we had to start one of Toni Kroos or Luka Modric — who?

Key matchups

Fran Garcia vs Nico Williams

Vinicius Jr + Rodrygo Goes vs a makeshift CB duo

Will Raul Garcia mak a cameo?

And more.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Jose Perez (@jcperez_)