 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

YOLO Season : 12 August 2023

Matchday #1 Edition of the Daily Merengue

By Kung_Fu_Zizou
/ new
FC Barcelona v Real Madrid - Pre-Season Friendly

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Juninho, NeRObutBlanco and yours truly, Kung_Fu_Zizou

GAME TIME!

Pressure? What Pressure?

SOCCER: JUL 29 Soccer Champions Tour - Real Madrid vs Barcelona

Football Heritage

Debut Day

SOCCER: JUL 29 Champions Tour - Real Madrid vs Barcelona

Excitement all around as we enter of new era at Real Madrid. The exits of captains over the last five years has finally culminated in the departure of Karim who had been at the club since 2009. While Nacho, Modric and other senior players remain, there’s no denying this is now the era of Vinicius, Fede and their cohort of gifted youngsters.

Carlo’s Troops for the battle of San Mames

Carlo has a relatively full squad with the most noticeable absentee being the big giraffe between the sticks. The rest of the squad is more than covered. Fran willl come in for Ferland Mendy, while Arda Güler’s absence represents more of a missed opportunity for the youngster at the moment.

Carlo’s Thoughts

On defence

On Backing Lunin: #13 gets the nod

Enter Fede.. Exit Tchouameni

Fede now in the provisional XI at the expense of Tchouameni. These expected XIs are gonna be a hoot this season.

Fede, Camavinga and Bellingham should be starting as many games as possible but that’s likely going to be difficult to achieve even for Carlo.

Real Madrid v AC Milan - Pre-Season Friendly

Housekeeping

Kepa to the rescue?

Mes amis.. What do you want to see from Real Madrid today? Let us know your thoughts below.

Hala Madrid!

FC Barcelona v Real Madrid - Pre-Season Friendly

The Daily Poll

Poll

Matchday predictions

view results
  • 0%
    Real Madrid Win
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Athletic Bilbao Win
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Draw
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Managing Madrid Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Real Madrid news from Managing Madrid