YOLO Season : 12 August 2023

GAME TIME!

Pressure? What Pressure?

Football Heritage

Real Madrid haven't lost on the opening #LaLiga matchday since 2008. (W10, D4). pic.twitter.com/smfy4T4W0N — Infinite Madrid (@InfiniteMadrid) August 12, 2023

Debut Day

Excitement all around as we enter of new era at Real Madrid. The exits of captains over the last five years has finally culminated in the departure of Karim who had been at the club since 2009. While Nacho, Modric and other senior players remain, there’s no denying this is now the era of Vinicius, Fede and their cohort of gifted youngsters.

Carlo’s Troops for the battle of San Mames

Carlo has a relatively full squad with the most noticeable absentee being the big giraffe between the sticks. The rest of the squad is more than covered. Fran willl come in for Ferland Mendy, while Arda Güler’s absence represents more of a missed opportunity for the youngster at the moment.

Carlo’s Thoughts

On defence

️ @MrAncelotti: "Defensive worries? The problem is not the individual quality, but we have to work better together. We need to press better defensively, we press a lot from the front - but we will improve tomorrow." — Infinite Madrid (@InfiniteMadrid) August 11, 2023

On Backing Lunin: #13 gets the nod

️@MrAncelotti: "Lunin as a starter? I'm comfortable with him. But we'll think about adding someone else as the season is long - but we also have great young goalkeepers." — Infinite Madrid (@InfiniteMadrid) August 11, 2023

Enter Fede.. Exit Tchouameni

Fede now in the provisional XI at the expense of Tchouameni. These expected XIs are gonna be a hoot this season.

Fede, Camavinga and Bellingham should be starting as many games as possible but that’s likely going to be difficult to achieve even for Carlo.

Housekeeping

Kepa to the rescue?

Kepa has rejected Bayern and he's on the verge of joining Real Madrid. @Plettigoal pic.twitter.com/MyhGoRxjY0 — Infinite Madrid (@InfiniteMadrid) August 12, 2023

