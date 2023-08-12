Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid, 2023 La Liga: Predicted lineups

Real Madrid visit Athletic Bilbao’s San Mames in the opening game of the 2023-2024 La Liga season. Los Blancos will try to overcome what’s been a week of bad news after starting goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois tore his ACL in training.

Real Madrid predicted XI: Lunin, Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Fran Garcia, Tchouameni, Valverde, Camavinga, Bellingham, Vinicius, Rodrygo.

Athletic Bilbao predicted XI: Simon, De Marcos, Alvarez, Vivian, Lekue, Galarreta, Vesga, Williams, Muniain, Sancet, Williams.

Coach Carlo Ancelotti will insist on the 4-4-2 diamond formation for the first few weeks. Bellingham has been a bright spot playing behind the two attackers but Madrid have lacked scoring production from Vinicius and Rodrygo during the pre-season, so Ancelotti and Real Madrid fans alike will be hoping to see the two young attackers being more comfortable in that system tonight.

Reports from Spain suggest that Tchouameni, Camavinga and Valverde will all start in the midfield, which means that both Kroos and Modric would come off the bench.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 08/12/2023

Time: 21:30 CET, 03:30pm EST.

Venue: San Mames, Bilbao, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ABC

Available Streaming: ESPN+

