Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid 2023 live stream: Time, TV channels and how to watch La Liga online

The 2023-2024 Liga season is upon us. After what’s been a delicate summer with the departure of Karim Benzema and Thibaut Courtois’ ACL injury, Real Madrid are facing an impending rebuild with younger players needing to step up. Vinicius Junior, Jude Bellingham, Rodrygo Goes and Eduardo Camavinga seem destined to lead the team this season, no matter whether they’re ready for such immense pressure or not.

An away game in Bilbao isn’t what the doctor ordered when Madrid are still trying to get used to Ancelotti’s new 4-4-2 diamond formation. Bilbao are always a very physical team who play with composure in front of their fans, so this will not be an easy challenge for Real Madrid.

The first few games of the season are always crucial. They allow teams to set the narrative of what the season is going to look like while also making a statement. If Madrid can get a convincing win at San Mames it could do wonders to the team’s morale.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 08/12/2023

Time: 21:30 CET, 03:30pm EST.

Venue: San Mames, Bilbao, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ABC

Available Streaming: ESPN+

