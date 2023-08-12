Real Madrid set to sign Kepa as Courtois replacement, agreement imminent -report

Real Madrid are set to complete a one-year loan deal for Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, who was on his way to joining Bayern Munich but changed his mind when the opportunity to join Real Madrid came his way, according to reports from MARCA and Relevo.

Kepa was on Real Madrid’s list to replace Thibaut Courtois after the Belgian keeper tore his ACL in training this week, but other candidates like Sevilla’s Bono or free agent David De Gea appeared to be more likely for Los Blancos.

Kepa is 28 years old but he’s no longer Chelsea’s starting goalkeeper, so he was looking for an option to play more minutes elsewhere. Madrid seems to be the right opportunity for him now that Courtois is set to miss the entire season, so Kepa will try to increase his value during the next few months so that he can find a permanent option next summer.