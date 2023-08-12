CONFIRMED lineups: Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid, 2023 La Liga

Real Madrid have published their starting lineup for the upcoming match against Athletic Bilbao in the 2023-2024 season opener.

Real Madrid starting XI: Lunin, Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Fran Garcia, Tchouameni, Valverde, Camavinga, Bellingham, Vinicius, Rodrygo.

Athletic Bilbao starting XI (TBC): Simon, De Marcos, Alvarez, Vivian, Lekue, Galarreta, Vesga, Williams, Muniain, Sancet, Williams.

This is a tough challenge for Real Madrid, considering that Athletic are always a tough team to beat at San Mames. Lunin will play under a lot of pressure and it will be interesting to see if he can step his game up against Athletic.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 08/12/2023

Time: 21:30 CET, 03:30pm EST.

Venue: San Mames, Bilbao, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ABC

Available Streaming: ESPN+

