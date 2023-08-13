Managing Madrid Podcast: Athletic vs Real Madrid Post-game, La Liga 2023 - 2024

AUDIO:
On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Matt Wiltse discuss:
- RIP Jude Bellingham skeptics
- Carlo Ancelotti’s starting XI vs Athletic Club
- Fede Valverde’s performance
- Is this formation sustainable for Real Madrid?
- The Eduardo Camavinga / Fran Garcia connection
- Bellingham’s incredible ability on the ball and his work ethic
- Was Bellingham an essential signing ?
- How’s Vinicius Jr’s role int he diamond?
- Fran Garcia’s performance
- David Alaba’s performance
- Eduardo Camavinga’s performance
- Aurelien Tchouameni’s role as the anchor
- Ancelotti’s subs and formation change
- Matt’s hot take about Sergio Arribas
- Athletic’s problems on both ends of the field.
- Andriy Lunin’s performance
- Is Kepa a good signing?
- And more.
Did you enjoy this podcast? Get a ton of bonus content exclusively on Patreon.com/ManagingMadrid.
Managing Madrid is a hub for all Madridistas with updated news, op-eds, tactical analyses, artwork, and of course, podcasts. It also serves as a means for Real Madrid fans to connect and discuss the team. We would like your support so that we can continue to produce podcasts for you.
The site is run by a small team that works tirelessly around the clock to make it into what it is today. Your contributions will allow us to continue to have a real and full-time presence in keeping this website, and its podcasts, going.
Hosts this week:
Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)
Matt Wiltse (@MattWiltse4)
