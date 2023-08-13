Managing Madrid Podcast: Athletic vs Real Madrid Post-game, La Liga 2023 - 2024

AUDIO:

On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Matt Wiltse discuss:

RIP Jude Bellingham skeptics

Carlo Ancelotti’s starting XI vs Athletic Club

Fede Valverde’s performance

Is this formation sustainable for Real Madrid?

The Eduardo Camavinga / Fran Garcia connection

Bellingham’s incredible ability on the ball and his work ethic

Was Bellingham an essential signing ?

How’s Vinicius Jr’s role int he diamond?

Fran Garcia’s performance

David Alaba’s performance

Eduardo Camavinga’s performance

Aurelien Tchouameni’s role as the anchor

Ancelotti’s subs and formation change

Matt’s hot take about Sergio Arribas

Athletic’s problems on both ends of the field.

Andriy Lunin’s performance

Is Kepa a good signing?

And more.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Matt Wiltse (@MattWiltse4)