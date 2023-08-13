YOLO Winning : 13 August 2023

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

#2 - Captain’s Performance

With Nacho and Modric likely to see less minutes than the combative RB, Dani will be the man with the armband in most of the games this season. Put in a classic shift at RB.

Bad News

Animo Eder! Speedy recovery!

Éder Militão will have his scans today. @marca pic.twitter.com/yv58uiwqFZ — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) August 13, 2023

Militao looked in bad shape after what seems like a freak injury from an innocuous slip. Hopefully it was just a strain and he’ll be back soon. He looked really worried.

Good News

#5 - Star player

I have no idea where Bellingham was playing but the best approximation I can give is the Isco role with more physicality and mobility. He’s only 20. The team will get used to the role. Bellingham is playing the Bellingham role. You can see he’s a complete midfielder in terms of his attributes. He can do everything and he’s a beast, physically and mentally.

**My serving of humble pie of the Jude Bellingham fanatic variety: I was wrong. He can play as a 10 or even a 9, not even a false 9. He is very intelligent for such a young player and has that Federer-esque competitive streak, he smiles but he’s a killer. He wants to be the very best.

Young Centurion

100 games for Real Madrid. pic.twitter.com/yjqNeMuoID — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) August 13, 2023

Camavinga still only 20 years old played in hist 100th game for Real Madrid. Hopefully he gets more starts. He’s still has to improve his temperament especially at the start of games but this kid is wonderful. He can take advantage of his dribbling to control the tempo a bit more. So much potential.

Aurelien Tchouameni

Aurélien Tchouaméni vs Athletic Club:



◉ 90 minutes

◉ 68 touches

◉ 94.4% passing accuracy

◉ 5 long balls

◉ 5 duels won

◉ 4 clearances

◉ 3 tackles

◉ 2 blocked shots

◉ 1 interception



The wall. pic.twitter.com/xWvDAXrNIm — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) August 12, 2023

Super stuff from the young Frenchman. Hopefully Carlo doesn’t give him daycare duties this season. Tchouameni has games where he looks like he’s been there forever and this was one of them. He just needs to keep starting and have us take the good with the bad. More trust will bring better results.

#7 - The Goals will come

️| Carlo Ancelotti will give Vinicius Jr "the CR7 role" by turning him into a goalscoring forward. @JorgeCPicon pic.twitter.com/9J3ezDXSe6 — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) August 9, 2023

Vinicius is a wonderful talent and his movement is already world class. He will score a lot of goals this season. He is just adjusting focusing on scoring and getting near the goal. Patience, mes amis.. Patience.

Very entertaining opening game of the season. The youngsters were all fantastic throughout midfield and attack. Let us know your thoughts below and give us some of your best hot-takes for the 2023/24 season.

Hala Madrid!

