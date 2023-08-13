Mbappe reinstated to PSG first team, yet another twist in Real Madrid saga

Paris Saint-Germain have decided to reinstate striker Kylian Mbappe to their first team following “very constructive and positive talks” between the club and the attacker ahead of the Ligue 1 opener.

“Following very constructive, positive talks between PSG and Kylian Mbappe before the game vs Lorient, the player has been reinstated into first-team training squad this morning,” announced the club.

Mbappe had been training away from the first team for the last month as PSG were hoping to sell him this summer. However, reports from the French media indicate that a potential contract extension is more likely now.

Real Madrid will still be hoping to secure the signing of Mbappe in the next two weeks, although that possibility seems to have taken a big hit after the latest news. With Harry Kane now in Munich, it seems that Madrid will face the entirety of the 2023-24 with Joselu as their only pure striker.