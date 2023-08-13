OFFICIAL: Militao tears ACL, out for the season

It’s official. Eder Militao has a torn ACL after the match in San Mames last night and will require surgery in the upcoming days. Militao will be out for the season.

This is the second ACL injury in a week. Thibaut Courtois suffered his own ACL tear in training and this time it was Militao’s turn. Real Madrid’s defensive line has taken a huge hit with these two injuries, so it will be interesting to see if Los Blancos can turn things around and survive the injuries to these two players.

Antonio Rudiger will now be the team’s undisputed starter alongside David Alaba, with Nacho as the first defender off the bench whenever he’s needed. Militao was one of the best center-backs in world football for the last few years, so his knee injury is devastating and Real Madrid will now hope to see him recovering properly from it.