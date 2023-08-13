 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bayern Munich’s CEO reveals Kepa’s decision to go to Real Madrid

Borussia Dortmund v Chelsea FC Photo by Daniel Bartel/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Bayern Munich’s CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen has confirmed that the club were planning on signing goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, but the Spanish international has opted to join Real Madrid on a season-long loan deal.

Dreesen spoke to the media on Saturday, where he unveiled Harry Kane as the club’s marquee signing of the summer.

Dreesen revealed that Bayern had tried to sign Kepa from Chelsea, but the 28-year-old goalkeeper preferred to join Real Madrid on loan, following the ACL injury to Thibaut Courtois that will keep him out for most of the season. Dreesen said that Bayern respected Kepa’s decision and wished him all the best.

“We were interested in Kepa as we were looking for a backup goalkeeper for Manuel Neuer. We made an offer to Chelsea and they accepted it, but Kepa had other options and he decided to join Real Madrid,” Dreesen said. “We respect his choice and we have no hard feelings. He is a great goalkeeper and we hope he does well in Madrid.”

