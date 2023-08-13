DISCUSSION: Was Pepe Underrated?

On last week’s Managing Madrid Mailbag Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Lucas Navarrete were asked to rank the following four Real Madrid defenders: Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane, Pepe, and Eder Militao. Both Kiyan and Lucas ranked Pepe second behind Ramos.

That led to a discussion on whether or not Pepe was underrated. Both Kiyan and Lucas agreed that he is, indeed, underrated.

Here is a clip of Kiyan’s thought on the matter:

What do you think? Was Pepe underrated? Enjoy and comment. Let us know your thoughts on the above video.

