Real Madrid not considering signing a defender to replace Militao -report

Real Madrid defender Eder Militao will miss the 2023-2024 season after tearing his left ACL during Saturday’s win against Athletic Bilbao but the club is not considering a move to replace him in the market, according to a report from Cadena COPE. Madridistas around the world were hoping to see the return of club legend Sergio Ramos, who is still a free agent, but it looks like Real Madrid will just play the season out with Alaba, Rudiger and Nacho as the three center-backs.

Naturally, that would be extremely problematic if either one of them gets injured or suspended. Coach Carlo Ancelotti would then have to rely on the Castilla players or on either Aurelien Tchouameni or Ferland Mendy to play there, which is far from ideal.

Militao will have surgery to repair his left knee in the upcoming days, and he will not be expected to return to training until the very end of the season.