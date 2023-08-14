Daily Thread: 14 August 2023

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

No CB signing.

With the official statement that Militão has torn his ACL in the first game of the season, there was a discussion if Real Madrid would consider a CB signing. But the reality is the club trust Rudiger, Alaba and Nacho for the rest of the season.

Would you sign Sergio Ramos?

Poll Would you sign Ramos for one season as Militão is out? Yes

No vote view results 67% Yes (173 votes)

32% No (82 votes) 255 votes total Vote Now

Has he done it again?

️| Announcement expected soon for Kylian Mbappe and PSG.



They have now reached an agreement in principle that he will stay this season and won’t leave for free in 2024. @lequipe — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) August 13, 2023

Real Madrid’s plan remains the same regarding Kylian Mbappe.



If he does not renew, they will go for him for free in 2024.



If he renews, congratulations to him and PSG. @jfelixdiaz — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) August 13, 2023

Just after Bayern announced Kane as new signing... I know it can be just a coincidence. And we don’t know for sure if the club would really pay fixed €100 million + variables for a player at the age of 30 years, but...

Poll Will Mbappe come this transfer window? Yes

No

I don’t know. vote view results 5% Yes (13 votes)

79% No (197 votes)

15% I don’t know. (39 votes) 249 votes total Vote Now

Whatever if you think he’ll come this window or not, we already have enough of this Mbappe transfer saga, haven’t we? In any case, the transfer window closes on September 1 - three more weeks.