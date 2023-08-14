OFFICIAL: Real Madrid sign Kepa on loan deal

Real Madrid have announced the signing of goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga on a loan deal which will expire in the summer of 2024. Therefore, Kepa is Thibaut Courtois’ replacement for the season. Kepa will be presented as a Real Madrid player this Tuesday.

It’s still unclear if Kepa will immediately become the undisputed starter between the sticks. Coach Carlo Ancelotti said that Lunin is the team’s starter but there’s a good chance he was just trying to show his trust in the Ukrainian goalkeeper ahead of the season opener against Athletic. Even if he’s not a perfect goalkeeper, it’s clear that Kepa is more experienced and better suited for that role than Lunin.

A loan deal to replace Courtois always made sense for Real Madrid, given that the Belgian goalkeeper will be the team’s starter as soon as he recovers from his ACL injury.