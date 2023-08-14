Managing Madrid Podcast: Will Real Madrid sign a CB? Was Kepa a good move? Mbappe latest.

AUDIO:

On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Lucas Navarrete discuss:

Lingering thoughts on the win over Athletic Club

Eder Militao’s injury and what it means for Real Madrid’s defense

Sergio Ramos and Pepe — would they be good signings?

Antonio Rudiger and Nacho

Our thoughts on Kepa

A rant about the entire Kylian Mbappe situation

Who is to blame for the hysteria?

Will he renew with PSG?

Why Real Madrid are making a huge risk waiting for Mbappe in 2024

And more.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Lucas Navarrete (@LucasNavarrete)