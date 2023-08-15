 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Kepa: 15 August 2023

Tuesday Edition of the Daily Merengue

By felipejack
Kepa joins Real Madrid.

It’s official, Kepa joins Real Madrid on loan for one season. Real paid €1 million fee to Chelsea for the loan. His presentation is scheduled for today at 1:30 p.m. in Ciudad Real Madrid. Kepa is set to be the starting goalkeeper, as per Ancelotti Lunin doesn’t have experience.

Even with the signing completed, I want to know which keeper would you choose if it was up to you.

Poll

Which keeper would you sign to replace Courtois?

view results
  • 29%
    Bono
    (20 votes)
  • 7%
    De Gea
    (5 votes)
  • 26%
    Kepa
    (18 votes)
  • 8%
    Livakovic
    (6 votes)
  • 11%
    Mamardashvili
    (8 votes)
  • 14%
    Navas (not really sure if he was on Real Madrid list)
    (10 votes)
67 votes total Vote Now

Güler had undergone knee surgery.

The operation went well yesterday. He will be out for 6 weeks.

Training

