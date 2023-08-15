Kepa: 15 August 2023

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Kepa joins Real Madrid.

It’s official, Kepa joins Real Madrid on loan for one season. Real paid €1 million fee to Chelsea for the loan. His presentation is scheduled for today at 1:30 p.m. in Ciudad Real Madrid. Kepa is set to be the starting goalkeeper, as per Ancelotti Lunin doesn’t have experience.

Even with the signing completed, I want to know which keeper would you choose if it was up to you.

Güler had undergone knee surgery.

The operation went well yesterday. He will be out for 6 weeks.

