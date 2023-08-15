Kepa: “I hope that with my performances I can stay at Real Madrid beyond the loan”

Kepa Arrizabalaga was presented as a Real Madrid player on Tuesday afternoon, following his transfer to provide cover for the injured Thibaut Courtois. He was introduced to club directors and members at Valdebebas, before giving a press conference.

Before the press conference, he first spoke at the podium and stated: “Hello and thanks to everyone who has made today possible. I would also like to say a few words to Arda Güler, Thibaut Courtois and Éder Militão, who are going through the most difficult thing in football, injuries. I wish them a speedy recovery and send them lots of encouragement and a big hug. Today is one of the most important and special days in my sporting career. I am very proud to form part of Real Madrid and I take on this new challenge with great enthusiasm and I’ll bring hard work, commitment and effort. I hope that we can win many titles, and increase Real Madrid’s trophy haul even more. Thank you all very much and Hala Madrid!”

Kepa on his transfer

Then, speaking in the press conference, the goalkeeper explained how his transfer came about, stating: “These have been an intense few days. I had a call after training and it all accelerated quickly. When I had the offer from Real Madrid, it was all clear for me. It’s true that I had other offers from big clubs, but the decision was quite quick and easy once this option came about.”

Kepa on Courtois’ injury

The 28-year-old was asked if he had spoken to Courtois yet, and he confirmed that he had. As he explained: “Yes, I have spoken with him and he’s going through the worst thing in football right now, which is an injury. I hope he can recover soon and be back on the pitch soon.”

Kepa on staying beyond the loan

Kepa is playing at the Bernabéu in 2023/24 on a one-year loan, but there might be an opportunity to stay at Real Madrid longer. Asked if he hopes to turn this loan into a permanent deal, he replied: “I hope so. Today is day one and I’m here on loan, but we’ll have time and we’ll see. I hope that with my effort and performances this can happen.”

Kepa on his time at Chelsea

Discussing his five years at Chelsea, Kepa said: “I was able to play with great players and we competed for most titles most years. It was a great experience and one I’ll never forget.”

Kepa on his maturity

The goalkeeper, who has had ups and downs in his career, spoke about how he has evolved, stating: “Things change a lot in football, so I try to focus on the moment. I feel prepared to give 100 percent for Real Madrid. I feel like I’m arriving in my best moment, after a great season. I’ve definitely matured a lot given all the experiences I’ve had.”

Kepa on growing up watching Casillas

He discussed his memories of Real Madrid from his childhood, bringing up Iker Casillas. He explained: “I remembered watching Iker Casillas in the Real Madrid goal and he was one of my role models. I’m not thinking about comparisons. I’m focused on making my own story here.”

Florentino Pérez’s speech about Kepa

At the presentation of the goalkeeper, Florentino Pérez also said some words and started off with a message for the injured players. The president stated: “We all know that the worst thing for athletes are serious injuries, so we are very sad about what Courtois and Militão are going through right now, but we are also convinced that both will soon be important pillars of this team once again and that both, with patience and effort, will overcome this difficult time. We want to send you all our strength and affection and I want you to know that we will be by your side so that you can return as soon as possible. You are both great champions and now you will have to prove once again that nobody here ever gives up. I would also like to send a special message of strength and affection to our young player Arda Güler, to whom we wish all the best after his operation. To all three of you I send all my affection and a big hug from all Madridistas. I know all three of you will feel the encouragement and permanent support of your teammates. And, among these teammates will be one of the greatest goalkeepers in the world, who today arrives at Real Madrid as his dream comes true. Kepa, welcome to your new home.”

Florentino Pérez turned to the goalkeeper and continued: “We are very happy to have you because you are one of the best goalkeepers in the world. You come from club we are friends with, in Chelsea, where in five seasons you have won a Champions League, a Club World Cup, a UEFA Super Cup and a Europa League. And, last season you received the award for the best save of the season in the Premier League. You are also one of the great goalkeepers of Spanish football, coming through at another club we are friends with, Athletic Club, the home of many legendary goalkeepers. Now, you will feel the emotion of playing in the Bernabéu, where you will understand its magic and where you will live the passion of football surrounded by a unique fanbase. These fans will help you face this challenge.”

The president then concluded with a message for the Spain women’s team, saying: “Before I finish, I would also like to congratulate the Spanish women’s national football team, who this morning achieved a historic achievement for Spanish sport. Congratulations on reaching the final of the World Cup. We hope you can bring home the title that all Spaniards are dreaming of.”