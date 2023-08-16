New #25: 16 August 2023

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job: NeRObutBlanco, Kung_Fu_Zizou, Valyrian Steel, Juninho, and yours truly, Felipejack.

#25: Arrizabalaga

Kepa was officially presented as Real Madrid player. Florentino said

Kepa, Welcome to your new home! We know it’s a special moment for you. You had big offers but you have chosen us.

Lunin’s wife was asked on her Instagram whether Lunin will be the 2nd goalkeeper again. She answered:

He will not be the 2nd. He will work to secure himself and be 1st goalkeeper.

Was Kepa the best option?

Was Kepa the right choice for Real Madrid? (Via @kiyanso on the @managingmadrid podcast) pic.twitter.com/b6WXN5GVHJ — Managing Madrid (@managingmadrid) August 15, 2023

Why Real Madrid didn’t sign De Gea?

Initially I didn’t understand why De Gea wasn’t the choice, as he was a free agent and probably one of the most experienced keepers from the list of options (Most of you who answered the poll, about 54%, would have chosen Bono or De Gea almost equally).

But as I imagined later, De Gea would have wanted a long term deal and probably a high salary.

| David de Gea was discussed by Real Madrid, but they never called him. There would be problems agreeing salary and contract length. @MarioCortegana @GuillermoRai_ #rmalive pic.twitter.com/fo1dwjSGua — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) August 15, 2023

Hugo Lloris was also offered to the board, but they weren’t convinced by him.

Rodrygo interview

Rodrygo gave an lengthy interview to Globo, a Brazilian media. See some parts down below:

What can you say about Ancelotti coming to coach Brazil NT?

I don’t know anything. We joked many times about Ancelotti coaching Brazil NT. We went to vacation and it was during the friendly games that his name was being mentioned more. I don’t know what he thinks, but his focus is Real Madrid. He’ll enjoy the season and then I don’t know. Now, we have a Brazil NT coach, we have Diniz. I’ll enjoy Ancelotti in Real Madrid and Diniz in Brazil NT.

Do you think it’s possible to find similarities between Diniz and Ancelotti styles of play?

Their styles are a bit different. Ancelotti [style] is more direct, recovering the ball and counter-attack. Diniz [style] is more ball possession, passing, passing. All coaches are different. Ancelotti is more direct, to always go forward. I can’t about how Diniz is in the locker room, I only know from the few Fluminense games I watch and that I already played against him.

What can you say about Ancelotti field work and how are training sessions?

He is phenomenon. He didn’t win everything by accident. He takes care of principles, body functioning, how are you going to position yourself. We have a good tactics and I don’t think he needs to work a lot as he already have the best in the world. It’s not possible to teach to Modric that he should do this or that thing. But we work well in the tactical part and with the quality everything becomes more easy.

Let me know down below in the comments if you want to read more parts about his interview.

Galaticos new kit

Nostalgia ahead:

New kit x Old legends. pic.twitter.com/IRNLHN8okI — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) August 15, 2023

Should Real Madrid wait for ...?

Kiyan answered that question: