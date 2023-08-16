Rodrygo reveals how he snubbed Barcelona for Real Madrid

Rodrygo Goes, Real Madrid’s Brazilian star, has opened up about his decision to reject Barcelona and join the Spanish giants in 2019. The 22-year-old told Brazilian portal Ge Globo how he chose his destiny in a candid interview.

Rodrygo said that he had a verbal agreement with Barcelona, who had advanced in the negotiations with his former club Santos, and that his father was eager for him to sign with the Catalan side. However, the young forward had other plans in mind.

“Practically everything was done with Barcelona, only signing was missing. I asked my dad: ‘Is there nothing from Real Madrid?’ There was nothing. I asked him to wait until the end of the week because I had a game. I said ‘I’m going to break it and Real Madrid will see me’”, Rodrygo recalled.

He said that he scored three goals and gave an assist in that match against Vitória in the Brasileirao, and that during the game Real Madrid called his father. The next day, his father came home with a Barcelona shirt and a Real Madrid shirt and told him to choose.

“I didn’t even think about it, it was Real Madrid”, Rodrygo said.

He explained that he had always dreamed of playing for Real Madrid since he was a child, and that he admired players like Cristiano Ronaldo, Zinedine Zidane and Ronaldo Nazario.

The full interview can be found here.