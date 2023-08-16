Las Palmas and Real Madrid set to complete another loan deal for Marvin Park -report

Real Madrid and Las Palmas are finalizing a loan deal for right-back Marvin Park, who already played in the Canary Islands last season. Marvin will return to Las Palmas and they will be forced to buy the player permanently if they avoid relegation this season, according to a report from Diario AS.

Madrid would ultimately keep an option to bring Marvin back in the future, as per usual when they sell Castilla players. However, options of Marvin ever making his return to the club seem very unlikely, as his value has decreased significantly in recent seasons.

Marvin will get yet another good opportunity to play relevant minutes in Primera Division this season, which should be wonderful for his development if he ends up earning a spot in the starting XI. Las Palmas should be expected to fight to avoid relegation all season long, so Marvin’s contributions will be crucial.