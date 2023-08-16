Kepa joins Real Madrid training as the team prepares for Almeria clash

Real Madrid continued their preparations for their next match in La Liga vs Almeria with a training session at Valdebebas on Wednesday morning. The session was marked by the presence of Kepa Arrizabalaga, who joined the team for the first time since his loan move from Chelsea. The Spanish goalkeeper was welcomed by his new teammates and coaches and participated in the drills.

The session also saw Dani Ceballos and Ferland Mendy train on their own, as they continue their recovery from their respective injuries. Meanwhile, Arda Güler, the Turkish midfielder who joined Real Madrid this summer, trained indoors as he recovers from surgery.

Kepa in training today. pic.twitter.com/eDukq0IBCs — Managing Madrid (@managingmadrid) August 16, 2023

The rest of the squad took part in a variety of exercises under the supervision of Carlo Ancelotti. After a warm-up, the players carried out rondos, fitness work, tactical and strategic exercises. The session ended with a number of small-sided games on reduced-sized pitches.

Real Madrid will face Almeria on Saturday August 19th, 7:30 pm CET, at Estadio Mediterráneo.