Marvel: 17 August 2023

Marvel

Per As, he is set to be promoted to the first team. He’ll be the 4th CB.

Surgeries for Militão and Courtois

Their surgeries are going to take place today. They will be operated on by Dr. Manuel Leyes, who has operated Asensio, Modrić and Ramos in the past.

More from Rodrygo interview for Globo

Is the penalty you lost in World Cup the saddest moment of your life?

Of my career, yes. It was everybody dream to win the World Cup. I know have many to play, but that moment was our dream and in the way it happened, how we suffered the equalizer and the penalties later. It was for sure the most painful moment of my career. I’ll always move forward regardless of the adversties that appear. It’s normal.

What makes Real Madrid different from other clubs?

Real Madrid is very big. I expected many things, but when I arrived there, I realized it was the triple of what I expected. It something out of ordinary, only being there to feel and explain. It was my dream, I always told everyone that I’d play there. To be there today and have won everything, it’s something out of ordinary.

How is the day-to-day in the club? The pressure, demands, exposure...

There’s a lot of pressure from the press on us. I don’t know how to explain it. I feel the journalists who support Real Madrid are very supportive, but those who don’t support us are always lying and getting in the way. Then all of Spain and Europe unite against Real Madrid. We have our supporters but, for those who don’t support us, it’s not just any club. It’s hated.

Tell us how was your arrival and the club at young age and began to work with big names in the history of football.

It was tense. I was very nervous when I saw them, especially Zidane. When I met with him, it was a moment that I froze a little, felt a bit of fear, but he was very kind and treated very well. Marcelo and Casemiro were in the club for a long time and they had at lof of respect in the club. This help the adaptation to go easy in the locker room, but I struggled inside the field, to play a few minutes and to go back and forth between First team and Castilla. I scored in my first game, so I believed I would play more in the next game, but it didn’t happen. I returned to Castilla. I scored a hatrick in the Champions and I believed I’d play always, but I stayed the entire next game on the bench. These were the struggles, because they want to take a lot of caution so I didn’t lose my head, but they saw I wasn’t going to change and it improved with time.

All os this goes through a central figure in the history of Real Madrid, which is Florentino Perez. How is your relationship with him?

Florentino has a lot of respect for us, you can see it in the way he speaks. He was one of those that most surprised me for all the power he has and the way he treats everyone. Always attentive and kind to everyone. He’s not all that he is for no reason. When you know and talks to him, you see he is a different guy.

Expected line-up vs Almeria

Per relevo, Carlo will repeat the diamond with Tchouameni, Camavinga, Valverde & Bellingham diamond. The only difference so far is Rüdiger that is replacing the injured Militão.

