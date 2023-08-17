Managing Madrid Podcast: Can Vinicius get to 40 goals per year? What’s the latest with Mbappe?

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Siddharth Ramsundar discuss:

Reflection on Sunday’s ’10 minutes of doom’

Should Fede Valverde play minutes at right-back?

Toni Kroos vs Aurelien Tchouameni as the 6? *

What are the fundamental differences between all our midfielders?

What kind of season will Dani Carvajal have?

Does Antonio Pintus have any blame on him for the ACL injuries?

Is any player “bigger than the club”

Can Vinicius Jr gets to 40 goals per year?

Why isn’t the club bringing in a 1 year loan striker?

Vlahovic and Lukaku

Erling Haaland vs Kylian Mbappe —who’s better?

What has actually changed with Mbappe?

BILD’s piece on Jude Belllingham

And more.

Thanks for being a Patron. We hope you enjoy the show!

Hosts this week:

Siddharth Ramsundar (@TacticalFouling)

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)