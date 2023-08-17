Marvel will promote to Real Madrid’s first team -report

Real Madrid Castilla defender Marvel is set to promote to the first team and he will be Carlo Ancelotti’s fourth center-back after Eder Militao’s ACL injury, according to a report published on AS. Marvel is 20 years old and Ancelotti is impressed with his physicality, per that same report.

Still, Marvel will likely be registered as a Real Madrid Castilla player and he will continue to play some games for Raul’s squad. However, Marvel will train with the first team and will be used as soon as the situation calls for him, with Rudiger, Alaba and Nacho still ahead of him in the rotation.

In fact, Ancelotti will likely trust Ferland Mendy in case of emergency, as the Frenchman has the experience at the highest level. Nobody should expect Marvel to play more minutes than Jesus Vallejo did over the last two seasons, but he will at least be considered.