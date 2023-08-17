Drawing Board: Bellingham Welcomes La Liga With Open Arms (Not The Other Way Around)

Welcome to our drawing board, where our resident cartoonist, Finn, will sling out some dope and exclusive art for you — usually on the back of a big moment that’s captured our attention in the Real Madrid world. Here’s Finn’s latest drawing, and if you ever want to look back at Finn’s previous (and amazing) work, just check out our Drawing Board page.

Man of the hour Jude Bellingham dazzled in his official Real Madrid debut last weekend, putting in a stellar performance against Athletic Club at San Mames in a 0 - 2 away win. Bellingham scored a goal, and was brilliant throughout, winning the Man of the Match award.

His strong showing against Athletic follows an impressive four games in pre-season, and is surely a sign of things to come. Bellingham has become a fan favourite in Madrid, and is one of La Liga’s brightest stars already.

In today’s drawing, Finn depicts his take on Bellingham’s emphatic La Liga debut: