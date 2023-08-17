Courtois and Militao Begin Road to Recovery After Successful ACL Surgeries

Two key pillars of the squad, Thibaut Courtois and Éder Militão, have successfully undergone surgery to address their torn ACL injuries. Real Madrid’s official website confirmed the successful operations. The surgeries have paved the way for the duo to embark on what promises to be a grueling but hopeful journey of recovery.

Courtois, who has consistently showcased his shot-stopping prowess, and become the best goalkeeper in the world, will undoubtedly be missed between the posts during his estimated nine-month hiatus. The Belgian’s reflexes and aerial supremacy have been instrumental in preserving the team’s defensive solidity.

Éder Militão, who last season became Real Madrid’s most important defender, will also be battling his way back to the pitch. Militão’s confident and aggressive performances have solidified his presence in the heart of Madrid’s defense, making his absence a palpable void.

The one bright side for both players in a negative situation is that they will have each other to work with each and every day, rather than working alone with the physios. It remains to be seen if Courtois and Militao will be able to return to their physical peak or if they will be different players after the injuries. While these long-term absences undoubtedly present a challenge for Real Madrid, they also offer a chance for others at the club to grasp at an opportunity. The likes of Lunin, Kepa, Rudiger, Nacho, and even Marvel have the opportunity to play more minutes this season.