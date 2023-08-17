Managing Madrid Podcast: Vinicius UEFA omission and Ancelotti’s historical rank. MAILBAG

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Lucas Navarrete discuss:

Why Aurelien Tchouameni was never going to leave Real Madrid

Why is La Liga’s falling behind?

La Liga kick off times compared to Premier League

Chelsea’s transfers this summer

Vinicius Jr’s ‘attitude’

The diamond

A Kylian Mbappe conspiracy theory where he joins this summer, explained

Where does Carlo Ancelotti rank in Real Madrid history?

Would Alfredo Di Stefano be a meme today if he played today because of his versatility like Eduardo Camavinga?

UEFA Player of the Year awards

And more.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Lucas Navarrete (@LucasNavarrete)