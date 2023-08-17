Kepa: I’m happy and proud to belong to Real Madrid

Real Madrid’s new goalkeeper spoke to Realmadrid TV about his feelings after joining the club, his ambitions and his admiration for the Champions League.

Kepa Arrizabalaga, the latest signing for Real Madrid, has expressed his happiness and pride at joining the club in his first interview with Realmadrid TV. The 28-year-old goalkeeper, who arrived from Chelsea, said he was eager to start training with his new teammates and contribute to the team’s success.

“First and foremost, I feel happy and proud to belong to Real Madrid, a club with so much history. Everything happened very quickly. I’m delighted to be here, getting to know the facilities, my teammates. I can’t wait to get started as soon as possible,” he said.

Kepa also revealed his admiration for the Champions League, a competition that Real Madrid has won 14 times and that he hopes to add to his trophy collection. “Real Madrid and the Champions League are footballing history. I hope that by working together we can add further to this club’s legendary status and win even more. It’s striking to see the 14 all lined up. If you want to leave your mark at Real Madrid, you have to win things. All the history this club has is based around winning,” he said.

The Spanish international, who has 13 caps for his country, also described his playing style and what he can offer to the team. “I always say I wouldn’t like to define myself, I’d rather have other people do that. I try and bring a sense of security to the team, to the defence, to be a sensible goalkeeper and help the team at all times,” he said.

Kepa also sent a message of support to his fellow goalkeepers Thibaut Courtois and Éder Militão, who are recovering from injuries. “I’m sending them all my best. These are tough times, it’s perhaps the worst part of football. I hope they get back fit quickly and I’d like to send them a big hug. I hope they can be back out on the pitch as soon as possible,” he said.

Finally, Kepa expressed his excitement at playing at the Santiago Bernabéu for the first time as a Real Madrid player. He said he was looking forward to meeting the fans and making them happy with his performances. “I played as the opposition there last year and now I’m excited to see the home dressing room. I can’t wait to make my debut there. I hope to see you all in the Santiago Bernabéu soon. Hala Madrid!” he said.