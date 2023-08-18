Daily Thread: 18 August 2023

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job: NeRObutBlanco, Kung_Fu_Zizou, Valyrian Steel, Juninho, and yours truly, Felipejack.

MM Drawing board

New to the Managing Madrid Drawing Board from our resident cartoonist Finn: Bellingham Welcomes La Liga With Open Arms (Not The Other Way Around)https://t.co/r4Tb7BEodR pic.twitter.com/zwDLjpSLQg — Managing Madrid (@managingmadrid) August 17, 2023

Vini Jr out of UEFA top 10 best players of last season

How is that possible giving everything he has done last season - 23 goals and 22 assists ? Let’s not forget that in 2021/2022, with 22 goals and 20 assists, he only placed 9th at UEFA ranking...

Kevin De Bruyne, Leo Messi, Erling Haaland were nominated for UEFA Player Of The Year 2022-23.

Vinicius Jr last season:



- Tied 1st in assists (with KDB) in UCL

- Tied 1st in G+A (with Haaland) in UCL

- 1st in UCL + top 5 leagues in successful take ons

- 1st in UCL in progressive carries

- 1st in UCL + top 5 leagues in carries into penalty area



Shambolic award system pic.twitter.com/7VvSD1DMz2 — Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo) August 17, 2023

New system continues...

‼️⚪️ Eduardo Camavinga and Fede Valverde are VERY important players of Ancelotti's new system. The coach wants the duo to cover every part of the pitch. @marca pic.twitter.com/BiS7mshXjC — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) August 17, 2023

Not only Camavinga and Valverde are key. Bellingham is arguably one of the reasons why Carlo has opt for the diamond. My concern is regarding their healthy by playing many games in a such physical manner. This is algo goes to the fullbacks:

❗️Carlo Ancelotti wants his two fullbacks to play more forward, so they can 'suffocate' the opposition team while attacking. @marca #rmalive pic.twitter.com/TTkWgMBmr6 — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) August 17, 2023

100 games for Cama

Image: Camavinga received a commemorative shirt to mark his 100th game for Real Madrid. pic.twitter.com/OcQxHEuhjR — Madrid Universal (@MadridUniversal) August 17, 2023

Other Updates

Courtois and Militão both have undergone surgeries successfully. Now, their recovery begins. Real Madrid made an official statements to report their surgeries were good.

Güler is training inside facilities.

Marval set to renew his contract until 2026.

Carlo sees potential from Nico Paz, so the player is training with the first team.

Bono, one of the Real Madrid targets to replace Tibo, was sold to Al Hilal. Sevilla agreed on a package deal of €21M.

Davide Ancelotti is now listed as Real Madrid’s second coach on the club’s website after obtaining his UEFA Pro License.

Laporte is waiting for an Real Madrid offer and the report from Sport says Real is considering. However, his contract with Man City expires only on June 2025 and his value is about €25M. I think it’s unlikely Real would pay that amount.