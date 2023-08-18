 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Daily Thread: 18 August 2023

Friday Edition of the Daily Merengue

By felipejack
MM Drawing board

Vini Jr out of UEFA top 10 best players of last season

How is that possible giving everything he has done last season - 23 goals and 22 assists ? Let’s not forget that in 2021/2022, with 22 goals and 20 assists, he only placed 9th at UEFA ranking...

Kevin De Bruyne, Leo Messi, Erling Haaland were nominated for UEFA Player Of The Year 2022-23.

New system continues...

Not only Camavinga and Valverde are key. Bellingham is arguably one of the reasons why Carlo has opt for the diamond. My concern is regarding their healthy by playing many games in a such physical manner. This is algo goes to the fullbacks:

100 games for Cama

Other Updates

  • Courtois and Militão both have undergone surgeries successfully. Now, their recovery begins. Real Madrid made an official statements to report their surgeries were good.
  • Güler is training inside facilities.
  • Marval set to renew his contract until 2026.
  • Carlo sees potential from Nico Paz, so the player is training with the first team.
  • Bono, one of the Real Madrid targets to replace Tibo, was sold to Al Hilal. Sevilla agreed on a package deal of €21M.
  • Davide Ancelotti is now listed as Real Madrid’s second coach on the club’s website after obtaining his UEFA Pro License.
  • Laporte is waiting for an Real Madrid offer and the report from Sport says Real is considering. However, his contract with Man City expires only on June 2025 and his value is about €25M. I think it’s unlikely Real would pay that amount.

Poll

Would you sign Laporte?

view results
  • 35%
    Yes
    (13 votes)
  • 64%
    No
    (24 votes)
37 votes total Vote Now

