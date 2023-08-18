Managing Madrid Podcast: Castilla Corner: How will Raul maintain the level of the team?

On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Hridyam Arora and Sam Sharpe discuss:

• Castilla departures this season

• Managing our expectations from the team next season

• How will Manuel Angel help the team?

• Which kind of players should Castilla sign for next season?

• What happens if Rodrygo was the one sent on the Reinier path?

And a lot more.

Hosts this week:

Hridyam Arora (@hridarora22)

Sam Sharpe (@CastillaStats)