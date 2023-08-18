Camavinga doubtful against Almeria with muscle fatigue

Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga didn’t train with the squad on Friday and is doubtful for Saturday’s match against Almeria with muscle fatigue, according to club sources. Camavinga could potentially play if needed but coach Carlo Ancelotti will likely use the depth at his disposal in order to avoid risks.

Real Madrid had some concerns about Camavinga’s pain but the different tests ran on his leg ultimately came back negative, meaning that the Frenchman should be ready to play as soon as he gets the chance to rest.

All things considered, Toni Kroos and Luka Modric will likely compete for the starting spot alongside Valverde in the center of the team’s midfield, depending on what Carlo Ancelotti decides to do for what’s expected to be a physically demanding game at Almeria, with kick-off scheduled to be at 19:00 CET under the scorching sun of Andalucia.