Real Madrid announce squad for La Liga match against Almeria

Real Madrid have published their squad list for Saturday’s away match against Almeria in the second game of the 2023-24 La Liga season.

REAL MADRID SQUAD LIST:

Goalkeepers: Lunin, Kepa and Fran.

Defenders: Carvajal, Alaba, Nacho, Odriozola, Lucas V., Fran García and Rüdiger.

Midfielders: Bellingham, Kroos, Modrić, Camavinga, Valverde, Tchouameni and Nico Paz.

Attackers: Vini Jr., Rodrygo, Joselu and Brahim.

Eduardo Camavinga will be available after missing Friday’s training session with muscle fatigue. Still, he should be expected to sit on the bench as Ancelotti will likely want to avoid any risks with his young midfielder.

Castilla gem Nico paz is on the list for the first time this season and Real Madrid will only have three center-backs for this one. Ancelotti confirmed that he will use the Castilla players when he needs more bodies in the center of the defensive line but that wasn’t the case today.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 08/19/2023

Time: 19:30 CET, 01:30pm EST.

Venue: Power Horse Stadium, Almeria, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ABC

Available Streaming: ESPN+

