Managing Madrid Podcast: Almeria vs Real Madrid Preview, Matchday 2

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Jose Perez discuss:

Can Almeria be better than they are?

Reflecting on their season last season

Sergio Arribas!

Their defense and offense

Their off-season changes

How does Arribas fit at Almeria?

Who will start for them?

Kepa vs Andriy Lunin

Key matchups

Fran Garcia / Aurelien Tchouameni vs Sergio Arribas

Will Eduardo Camavinga start for Real Madrid?

And more.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Jose Perez (@jcperez_)