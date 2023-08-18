Vicente Moreno: “Madrid is difficult for any team to stop”

Almeria’s new head coach, Vicente Moreno, who is about to manage his second game in charge, spoke to the media on the eve of the match against Real Madrid at the Power Horse Stadium.

Vicente Moreno is aware of the difficulty of facing Real Madrid, but he does not want his team to be intimidated by the challenge. The Almería coach addressed the press on Fridat, ahead of the second matchday of La Liga, where his team will try to bounce back from the 2-0 defeat against Rayo Vallecano in their opening game.

“Madrid is difficult for any team to stop,” Moreno said. “More than worrying about them, we must worry about playing a good game and trying to get the most out of the team we currently have. Usually it’s very It’s hard to beat this team, but we have to see it as an opportunity to do things well, to play against a top-level team that has the best players and coaching staff. From my own experience, they can be beaten.”

Saturday’s match will kick-off at 7:30pm CET, and as always, Managing Madrid will cover it extensively.