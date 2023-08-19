Matchday: 19 August 2023

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!
Updates ahead of game vs Almeria.
- Camavinga didn’t train yesterday. He felt a discomfort, but tests performed were negative for injury. He’ll be evaluated today to decide if he starts or not;
- Giving Camavinga possible injury, Kroos is expected to start;
- The unavailable players for this game are: Courtois, Militão, Mendy, Ceballos, and Arda Güler;
- Ancelotti trusts Rüdiger, who is ready to show he should be the starter;
- Carlo denied possible CB signing, said we are good and he can use Castilla players if needed;
- Vinicius and Rodrygo were called-up by Brazil for the upcoming international break.
- Updates from Mendy and Ceballos:
Ceballos and Mendy have started training with the ball. pic.twitter.com/0Nt8WMci52— Managing Madrid (@managingmadrid) August 18, 2023
Real Madrid will wear 3rd kit
3rd kit in action tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/cu0OoX3TYQ— Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) August 18, 2023
Carlo comments about goalkeepers
Ancelotti on rotation at GK: "Kepa already has a very high level and Lunin lacks a bit of experience. We are not going to have rotations. Both are very good, but one is going to have more minutes."— Managing Madrid (@managingmadrid) August 18, 2023
