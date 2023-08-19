Matchday: 19 August 2023

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Updates ahead of game vs Almeria.

Camavinga didn’t train yesterday. He felt a discomfort, but tests performed were negative for injury. He’ll be evaluated today to decide if he starts or not;

Giving Camavinga possible injury, Kroos is expected to start;

The unavailable players for this game are: Courtois, Militão, Mendy, Ceballos, and Arda Güler;

Ancelotti trusts Rüdiger, who is ready to show he should be the starter;

Carlo denied possible CB signing, said we are good and he can use Castilla players if needed;

Vinicius and Rodrygo were called-up by Brazil for the upcoming international break.

Updates from Mendy and Ceballos:

Ceballos and Mendy have started training with the ball. pic.twitter.com/0Nt8WMci52 — Managing Madrid (@managingmadrid) August 18, 2023

Real Madrid will wear 3rd kit

3rd kit in action tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/cu0OoX3TYQ — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) August 18, 2023

Carlo comments about goalkeepers