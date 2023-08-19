 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Matchday: 19 August 2023

Saturday Edition of the Daily Merengue

By felipejack
Updates ahead of game vs Almeria.

  • Camavinga didn’t train yesterday. He felt a discomfort, but tests performed were negative for injury. He’ll be evaluated today to decide if he starts or not;
  • Giving Camavinga possible injury, Kroos is expected to start;
  • The unavailable players for this game are: Courtois, Militão, Mendy, Ceballos, and Arda Güler;
  • Ancelotti trusts Rüdiger, who is ready to show he should be the starter;
  • Carlo denied possible CB signing, said we are good and he can use Castilla players if needed;
  • Vinicius and Rodrygo were called-up by Brazil for the upcoming international break.
  • Updates from Mendy and Ceballos:

Real Madrid will wear 3rd kit

Carlo comments about goalkeepers

