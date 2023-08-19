Managing Madrid Podcast: How much success should we expect from Real Madrid’s current squad? Has the club’s transfer policy become too cautious?

On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Matt Wiltse and Ruben Skjerping discuss:

The disappointment of Real Madrid not signing Mbappé and the potential impact on their chances of winning titles.

The lack of replacements for Benzema and Courtois, raising concerns about the team’s strength going into the new season.

The sustainability of the team’s performance over a season and the potential impact of losing players like Jude Bellingham, Vinícius or Rodrygo.

Should Real Madrid pursue Mbappé in the future, or is it time to let go?

The Haaland factor

Concerns about the team’s thin front line and thoughts on signing Harry Kane

After the Real Madrid’s decision not to properly replace the injured players, has the club’s transfer policy become too cautious?

And more.

Hosts this week:

Matt Wiltse (@MattWiltse4)

Ruben Skjerping (@RubenPMN)