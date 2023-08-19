Almeria vs Real Madrid, 2023 La Liga: Predicted lineups

Real Madrid visit Almeria in the second game of the 2023-2024 La Liga season. Los Blancos are coming off a solid away win against Athletic Bilbao and they’ll try to keep their momentum going.

Real Madrid predicted XI: Lunin, Carvajal, Rudiger, Alaba, Fran Garcia, Tchouameni, Valverde, Kroos, Bellingham, Rodrygo, Vinicius.

Almeria predicted XI: Mariño, Pozo, Gonzalez, Babic, Akieme, Baba, Robertone, Arribas, Embarba, Ramazani, Suarez.

Coach Carlo Ancelotti announced that Lunin will defend Real Madrid’s goal in this game even after the signing of Kepa Arrizabalaga on a loan deal. Kepa will be expected to start the next game but Lunin will get a good chance to prove his worth tonight.

Camavinga missed Friday’s training session and will likely start the game on the bench, which means that Toni Kroos is set to get his first chance to feature in the starting lineup alongside Tchouameni and Valverde.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 08/19/2023

Time: 19:30 CET, 01:30pm EST.

Venue: Power Horse Stadium, Almeria, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ABC

Available Streaming: ESPN+

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.