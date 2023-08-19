Almeria vs Real Madrid 2023 live stream: Time, TV channels and how to watch La Liga online

Real Madrid visit Almeria in the second game of the 2023-2024 and right after the 0-2 win at San Mames against Athletic Bilbao. Los Blancos made a statement against Ernesto Valverde’s man and have an unexpected two-point lead over Barcelona in the table.

This should be a very demanding game for Real Madrid as it won’t be easy to play under the scorching August sun of Almeria with kick-off scheduled for 19:30 CEST. La Liga will allow cooling breaks, but Madrid should be ready for an exhausting game.

Almeria should be fighting to avoid relegation this season, so Real Madrid will need to make sure that their intensity is always there. Almeria will likely sit back and wait for counterattacks tonight, so Madrid’s playmaking ability will be tested. Can the diamond work against smaller teams as well or will Los Blancos need some more offensive production?

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 08/19/2023

Time: 19:30 CET, 01:30pm EST.

Venue: Power Horse Stadium, Almeria, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ABC

Available Streaming: ESPN+

