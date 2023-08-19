CONFIRMED lineups: Almeria vs Real Madrid, 2023 La Liga

Real Madrid have published their starting lineup for the upcoming match against Almeria in La Liga.

Real Madrid starting XI: Lunin, Carvajal, Rudiger, Alaba, Fran Garcia, Tchouameni, Valverde, Kroos, Bellingham, Rodrygo, Vinicius.

Almeria starting XI (TBC): Mariño, Pozo, Gonzalez, Babic, Akieme, Baba, Robertone, Arribas, Embarba, Ramazani, Suarez.

As expected, Lunin gets another chance to prove his worth before Kepa is inserted into the team’s starting lineup over the next few days. Bellingham, Vinicius and Rodrygo will need to be clinical in front of goal if Madrid want the three points against a defensive team like Almeria.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 08/19/2023

Time: 19:30 CET, 01:30pm EST.

Venue: Power Horse Stadium, Almeria, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ABC

Available Streaming: ESPN+

