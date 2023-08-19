Immediate Reaction: UD Almería 1-3 Real Madrid

UD Almería 1-3 Real Madrid (Bellingham x2 & Vinícius Júnior). A new hero for Real Madrid. Here is my reaction to the clutch away win. Be sure to catch: The player ratings, any post game quotes and a podcast with Kiyan.

This transfer window has spawned many questions for Real Madrid fans, one of which would have been surrounding the goalkeeping situation after Thibaut Courtois was confirmed to be out for the season. In the last week, the club have signed Kepa Arrizabalaga as an emergency stand-in - and the Spaniard made the bench for the first time today against Almería. Andriy Lunin started in goal once more after impressing against Athletic Bilbao. The number nine position however, had still not been filled - and Rodrygo Goes and Vinícius Júnior continued to form the front two. The midfield diamond received one change, with Toni Kroos replacing Eduardo Camavinga who was benched as a precaution for a knock. Castilla star Nico Paz came into the squad to provide back up from the bench also. Dani Carvajal captained the team today.

It was a bit of a nightmare start for Madrid who appeared to be on the front foot from the off, but a quick counter from Almería in minute three allowed Castilla legend Sergio Arribas to put the hosts in-front from a decent header. The club had only just sold Arribas, who is without a doubt one of the best Castilla players of all time, and may deem himself unlucky not to have received an opportunity to stay at Real Madrd in the first team. This goal would certainly be a big statement. Aurélien Tchouaméni came close to equalising from a powerful header from a corner, but neither Jude Bellingham nor Vinícius Júnior followed up the effort very quickly to add some danger. With no marquee attacking signing, it really did look like Jude Bellingham might be that player when he pinched a messy equaliser - using some luck as the ball bounced to him from a defender before placing it past the keeper for his second in two Real Madrid games. Almería bounced back with a long-ranged strike that Andriy Lunin awkwardly parried wide, before the Ukrainian saved a better headed attempt from the corner. Rodrygo Goes came close on the turn at the end of the half, but his effort didn’t take much saving. Toni Kroos seemingly gave Madrid the lead deep into added time, but his powerful finish was cancelled out because of a foul by Dani Carvajal in the build up. Half time, 1-1 the score.

Real Madrid don't sign a striker.



Jude Bellingham: pic.twitter.com/uWKn8RjGBO — Managing Madrid (@managingmadrid) August 19, 2023

The second half started with a far slower pace than the first, but that didn’t bother Madrid who took the lead after fifteen minutes. That man Jude at it again, this time with a really smart header from a Toni Kroos cross that looped over the keeper. Rodrygo could have made it three, but although his shot beat the keeper it drifted well wide. Almería almost came back into the game with a header that went just wide after some good play from the winger. This would prove costly though, as Vinícius Júnior lofted the ball over the keeper inside the box to add a third. This effectively killed off the hopes of the home side, who created no further chances. Substitute Brahim Díaz did manage one more for Madrid though, after beating his man - but his decision to try and pull the ball back for an assist probably cost him a goal. Full time, a 3-1 win for Real madrid, and two wins in two. What did you think about the performance?