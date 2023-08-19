Ancelotti: “I would prefer to take a pay cut than let cameras in the locker room”

Following victory over Almería, Carlo Ancelotti was a happy man despite his early anger when the home team took the lead. After a 3-1 win was completed, he looked much more relaxed as he faced the press. It was also a game in which Real Madrid were not followed by television cameras, despite LaLiga’s new approach of having cameras in team’s locker rooms, and Ancelotti explained that he was delighted. When asked, he even said he would prefer to take a pay cut: “The camera can’t come in because we have the right to refuse it. If they have to come in, I would prefer to accept a pay cut for it not to come in.”

Ancelotti on Bellingham’s immediate impact

The star of the show in Almería was Jude Bellingham, who scored two goals, and Carlo Ancelotti was asked what made him so different to many other English players who have struggled to adapt abroad. He said: “I think that the player’s maturity and personality help, and he’s been in Germany for three years, that’s helping him and he’s adapting very well. He’s adapting to our style and is doing very well.”

Ancelotti on defensive concerns

After conceding early on in the game, Ancelotti looked furious on the touchline, but he addressed that by explaining his worries with the defence: “Almeria surprised us. They produced the perfect counter-attack, it was spectacular, so you also have to value the attack that they have. We lost our heads a little bit and we lost the ball but then we regained control little by little The movement of Vinícius, Rodrygo and Bellingham helped us to create movement and chances.”

Ancelotti on the diamond

This match also saw Ancelotti repeat the diamond shape used through pre-season which has allowed Real Madrid to adapt to life without Karim Benzema. When asked if he will continue to stick with this shape, Ancelotti said: “In the end, we’ve played with this system, we can play in two lines of four, and we’re comfortable. It doesn’t let you control the wings very well but it gives you many offensive options.”

Ancelotti on Andriy Lunin

In goal, Andriy Lunin kept his place and looked steady after a rough start. The Italian was keen to praise the Ukrainian again, saying: “Lunin played very well, just like the game in Bilbao. He’s a player who we have a lot of belief in, just as we do with Kepa, and sooner or later he will have to play. It could be the next game.”

Ancelotti on Toni Kroos and Luka Modrić

The only change to the side for this match was the return of Toni Kroos with Eduardo Camavinga out injured, and Ancelotti spoke more about his role in the team. He said that him and Modrić will play a key role. He added: “They were the same as always, Kroos played a very good game on the ball, and the same for Luka when he came on and controlled the ball well. The game time gave them opportunities. Their role this season will be the same, they could play a few minutes less, I don’t know.”

Ancelotti on Vinícius goal

One of the highlights of the night was to see Vinícius Júnior open his account for the season with his first goal, but Ancelotti insisted that he has set him any objective for the campaign. He explained: “No, I haven’t set Vinícius any target for goals. I think he’s doing well, he helps us to create opportunities and he will carry on doing that. In games where we have fewer chances, we have other options and we have cover on the bench with Joselu who has different characteristics.”

Ancelotti on his anger with Vini

When pushed on his fury with Vinícius losing possession leading up to Almería’s goal, Ancelotti made his stance clear. He said: “I don’t want to take away his genius, the risks that he takes. I got angry a bit because it was a risk, but I get more excitement out of the chances he takes than I get angry.”

Ancelotti on the heat

The game took place on Saturday evening in 30 degrees Celsius/86 degrees Fahrenheit, but Ancelotti would not be drawn into complaining about the weather conditions. He responded: “We’re used to it. We don’t have an advantage or a disadvantage, it’s the same for both teams and I think we both handled it well. At the end, we were both tired, it was a back and forth game and I think Almería played a good game.”