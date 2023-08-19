Player Ratings: Almeria 1 - 3 Real Madrid; 2023 La Liga

Real Madrid make it back to back wins away from home to start La Liga. The team secured an important 3-1 win away at the Power Horse Stadium against Almeria to maintain their perfect record.

Full match player ratings below:

Andriy Lunin—7: Almeria peppered the Ukranian with shots in the first half, some of which bobbled and caused a scare, but overall a solid outing.

Dani Carvajal—8.5: Tremendous start to the new season. Solid defensively and a constant outlet on the right flank, linking up well with Rodrygo. Unluckly not to register a couple assist or even a goal in this match. Can this be sustained?

Toni Rudiger—7.5: A number of well timed toe-poke tackles to deny Luis Suarez and other Almeria players.

David Alaba—7: Four clearances, a blocked shot, and valuable distribution out of the back.

Fran Garcia—6: Improved vs the Athletic Bilbao game and gradually looking more comfortable playing in his new team. His speed is lethal but needs to watch the line when making runs in the final third, no need for him to be offside given his pace.

Tchouameni—7.5: Once again put in a strong shift in the middle of the park at the base of the diamond. Completed 4/4 long balls, had 1 key pass, 2/2 dribbles carrying the ball out of pressure, and 3 interceptions.

Fede Valverde—7: Some nice switches of play from the right of the diamond to Vini or Fran down the left. Finished the match with 3 key passes and 3 shots. Did well to cover for Carvajal when the fullback ventured forward.

Toni Kroos—7.5: Started the match failing to track Arribas and conceding an early goal. Made amends with a late goal at the end of the first half with a typical Kroos precision, but was ruled out by VAR. That did not stop the German, who produced a magical pass to Bellingham for the go-ahead goal.

Jude Bellingham—9.5: Two goals and an assist — the Englishman has made an incredible start to his Real Madrid career.

Vinicius Junior—7: Well-taken goal in a central position from the middle of the box, dinking his shot over Luis Maximiano.

Rodrygo—7: The Brazilian is performing well in the new diamond system and was unlucky not to score, taking a total of 3 shots — the last of which nearly crossed the goal-line.

Substitutions:

Eduardo Camavinga—5: No need for the Frenchman in this match given he was carrying an injury.

Luka Modric—7: Combined with Carvajal for a great opportunity, and produced a couple nutmegs to “wow” the Almeria crowd.

Joselu—5: Got in the right positions, but service was just missing.

Brahim—7: Sensational solo run that deserved a goal at the end of it, but the diminutive Spaniard tried to pass to Joselu instead of shooting himself.

Lucas Vazquez—N/A: Brought energy and intensity to close out the match.