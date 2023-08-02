Open Thread: August 2, 2023

Playing with the Boys
Admin got CLOSE.#RealMadridOnTour pic.twitter.com/QHg0PV2wY8— Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadriden) August 2, 2023
@camavinga was KUNG FU fighting!— Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadriden) August 1, 2023
@Vinijr#RealMadridOnTour pic.twitter.com/LGW9EVaSVc
Looks Like it’s RMA VS PSG Again
So PSG are reportedly thinking about filing complaints regarding Real’s stance on the you-know-who case. They seem to think that Real Madrid has already agreed with the man himself without first dealing with the club (MARCA).
So I Uhh...
Guess we won’t be seeing much of Nico this season?
Ancelotti: "The youth players? Nico is doing very well. Nico is a very talented player. He is very young and looks like a player from the first team. We don't want to put pressure on him, but the quality, he has everything to play for Real Madrid in the future." pic.twitter.com/xgbpi02Iwh— Madrid Universal (@MadridUniversal) August 1, 2023
Loading comments...