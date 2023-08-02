 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Open Thread: August 2, 2023

Your Wednesday issue of the Daily Merengue

By NeRObutBlanco
/ new
Real Madrid Pre-Season Training Session Photo by Helios de la Rubia/Real Madrid via Getty Images

Playing with the Boys

Looks Like it’s RMA VS PSG Again

So PSG are reportedly thinking about filing complaints regarding Real’s stance on the you-know-who case. They seem to think that Real Madrid has already agreed with the man himself without first dealing with the club (MARCA).

So I Uhh...

Guess we won’t be seeing much of Nico this season?

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Managing Madrid Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Real Madrid news from Managing Madrid